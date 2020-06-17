A Michigan program to collect and dispose of PFAS-containing firefighting foam has surpassed 30,000 gallons.
The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team made the announcement on Wednesday, June 17.
The PFAS contained aqueous film forming foam (AFFF).
“In less than a year, Michigan has succeeded in what is likely the nation’s largest collection and disposal program for PFAS-containing AFFF,” said MPART executive director Steve Sliver. “This product has been responsible for contaminating drinking water around hundreds of US Air Force bases and commercial airports across the country and we urge the EPA, Department of Defense and FAA to look at this program as a model for reducing the risk of PFAS contamination from federal facilities nationwide.”
The AFFF was identified through a 2018 MPART initiative to survey and educate fire departments throughout the state on the appropriate use and clean-up of PFAS containing the foam.
The survey identified 326 fire departments with class B AFFF in their inventories, the state said, adding that was nearly half of the 762 departments surveyed.
“As more and more fire departments became aware of our collection program, interest in disposing of this surplus AFFF increased,” State Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer said. “With the free collection program ending this summer, there is still time for fire departments and municipal airports to contact MPART and have their surplus AFFF collected.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.