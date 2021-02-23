Michigan is starting a program to bring more equity to its vaccine strategy.
The goal of the new pilot program is to help vaccinate Michiganders 60 and older who live in communities with high Social Vulnerability Index (SVI) and high COVID-19 mortality rates.
SVI is a tool that uses census data to identify communities that may have more difficulty preventing human suffering and financial loss in a disaster.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Protect Michigan Commission announced plans for the new program on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Providers who are federally enrolled to give COVID-19 vaccines must email their application by 5 p.m. Monday, March 1 if they can help those eligible and most vulnerable to the effects of the virus.
Those accepted into the program can request up to 2,500 doses.
“We want to make sure all Michiganders have access to the safe and effective vaccines as we work toward our goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders age 16 and up as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We are working hard to eliminate any barriers to vaccine access. Your ability to get a vaccine should not be impacted by whether you are in a rural or urban part of the state, are lower income, or don’t have access to a car, a computer, the Internet or don’t speak English. This is what equity means.”
Applicants are also encouraged to highlight strong partnerships with community-based organizations and relate how they’ve reached out to their most vulnerable residents over the age of 60.
After the applications have been reviewed, awardees will be selected by March 8.
MDHHS hopes to have vaccine doses to providers for this program no later than March 10.
Those doses must be administered within two weeks of receiving them.
“With this community outreach pilot project, we want to increase the vaccination rate of individuals who are most at risk of negative COVID-19 outcomes and to identify innovative practices for effective vaccination strategies for vulnerable communities,” Khaldun said. “We will consider continuing the program based on the availability of the vaccine and the success of the pilot in achieving our goals to remove barriers.”
