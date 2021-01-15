President-elect Joe Biden announced he will use the defense production act to help with production and distribution of the coronavirus vaccine.
The state of Michigan is pushing back its timeline for residents to get vaccinated.
Those 16-years-old and older are not expected to receive a vaccine until near the end of the summer. It could now be August before most of the state gets a vaccine.
The new timeline for Michigan released on Friday showed the distribution is taking a while.
"There is a limited supply of vaccine that's currently available. If you're locally, at the state, and federally. And we're all having to contend with the limited supply of vaccine,” said Joel Strasz, health officer for the Bay County Health Department.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer seconded that Jan. 14 at a press conference.
"We're facing a new but welcome challenge. And that is increased demand for the vaccine, and that's why we're working so hard to get more doses into the state of Michigan," Whitmer said.
Bay County is currently finishing up phase 1A of vaccinations and in the middle of phase 1B, but Strasz is optimistic the general public will get shots before August.
"I think vaccine production will ramp up; it's already ramped up. I think those may be conservative estimates to reasonably manage expectations," Strasz said.
With the way registration and distribution is going right now, sometimes the county can only alert people a vaccine is ready for them 24 hours in advance.
"We've had an overwhelming response in the last few weeks for persons that have registered for the vaccine here in Bay County. I believe it's well over 15,000 as of today. To give you some comparison, in a normal year, in normal times, we do about 5,000 vaccines here in Bay County, Bay County Health Department," Strasz said.
Strasz expects to get through most of phase one people within the next six weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.