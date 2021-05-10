Michigan reached its first milestone in its “Vacc to Normal” plan.
On Monday, May 10, 55 percent of Michigan residents ages 16 and up received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
That is the benchmark Gov. Gretchen Whitmer set to allow in-person work at offices. The re-opening step will occur on May 24.
“I am excited that 55% of Michiganders have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine because it puts us one step closer to getting Vacc to Normal,” Whitmer said. “Everyone is eligible to get their safe, effective shots, and it's on all of us to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities. On May 24, we anticipate allowing a return to in-person work across all sectors, and as more Michiganders get vaccinated, we will continue lifting restrictions to get Vacc to Normal safely.”
To date, Michigan has administered 4,455,395 vaccines. The state's goal is vaccinating at least 70 percent of residents 16 and older as soon as possible.
"The safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is the most important tool we have to reduce the spread of the virus. By getting shots in their arms as soon as possible, Michiganders can help end this pandemic as quickly as possible," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We urge all eligible Michigan residents to make an appointment or locate a walk-in vaccine clinic to get their vaccine as soon as they are able by visiting Vaccinefinder.”
The "Vacc to Normal" plan is as follows:
- 55% of Michiganders (4,453,304 residents), plus two weeks
- Allows in-person work for all sectors of business.
- 60% of Michiganders (4,858,150 residents), plus two weeks
- Increases indoor capacity at sports stadiums to 25%.
- Increases indoor capacity at conference centers/banquet halls/funeral homes to 25%.
- Increases capacity at exercise facilities and gyms to 50%.
- Lifts the curfew on restaurants and bars.
- 65% of Michiganders (5,262,996 residents), plus two weeks
- Lifts all indoor % capacity limits, requiring only social distancing between parties.
- Further relaxes limits on residential social gatherings.
- 70% of Michiganders (5,667,842 residents), plus two weeks
- Lifts the Gatherings and Face Masks Order such that MDHHS will no longer employ broad mitigation measures unless unanticipated circumstances arise, such as the spread of vaccine-resistant variants.
You can keep track of the state’s progress here.
