Michigan received $188 million for broadband development in rural areas of the state.
The funds were authorized as part of the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, which was distributed to 19 states and totaled more than $544 million.
Together with two previous funding waves, the FCC has announced more than $1 billion in funding to winning bidders for new deployments.
This round of funds will help 11 broadband providers bring fiber-to-the-home gigabit broadband service to more than 180,000 locations. The FCC also denied several waiver petitions by companies that did not diligently pursue their applications, as the commission states.
“This is good news for consumers waiting far too long for broadband in parts of the country that have yet to be served,” said Jessica Rosenworcel, Acting FCC Chairwoman. “Broadband is an essential service and during the pandemic, we’ve seen just how critical it is for families, schools, hospitals, and businesses to have affordable internet access. Thanks to the hard work of our dedicated FCC staff who are carefully reviewing applications and working to clean up the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, this program will build new broadband infrastructure in areas that truly need it.”
The 19 slated for the funding announced on Oct. 20 include Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Mexico, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin. The FCC said it is working to ensure funding only supports providers that comply with program requirements.
Efforts continue to clean up the program and ensure funding reaches unserved areas that need broadband, the FCC said.
As part of that clean-up process, the commission has taken the following actions:
- Sending letters to 197 applicants concerning areas where there was evidence of existing service or questions of waste. Bidders have already chosen not to pursue support in 5,094 census blocks in response to the Commission’s letters.
- Denying waivers for winning bidders that have not made appropriate efforts to secure state approvals or prosecute their applications. These bidders would have otherwise received more than $344 million.
- Publishing a list of areas where providers had defaulted, thereby making those places available for other broadband funding opportunities.
- Conducting an exhaustive technical, financial, and legal review of all winning bidders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.