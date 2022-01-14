Michigan will receive $563.1 million over five years to repair bridges that are in poor condition.
The funding comes from the Federal Highway Administration’s new Bridge Formula Program due to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed into law by President Joe Biden on Nov. 15.
The program represents the largest investment ever in fixing bridges by dedicating $26.5 billion to states over the five years of the law and $825 million for tribal transportation facilities, according to Congressman Dan Kildee.
“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is delivering for Michigan,” Kildee said. “With this huge federal investment, we are putting Michiganders back to work repairing our state’s bridges and roads. In Congress, I voted for and helped deliver this much-needed investment to improve our infrastructure. We live in the richest country in the world; it is unacceptable that so many of our bridges are in unsafe and poor condition.”
Michigan will receive the first portion of the funds on Jan. 14. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Michigan has 1,219 bridges in poor condition.
“Thanks to the leadership of President Biden and his partnership with Congress, we are making the largest investment ever to finally fix our bridges. It will transform how Michiganders get around the state and strengthen the safety of our bridges for future generations. This funding is a game changer for Michigan and one critical piece of the investments in infrastructure coming for our state,” Senator Debbie Stabenow said.
“The bipartisan infrastructure law will bolster our economy by rebuilding roads and bridges that are in desperate need of repair and create good-paying jobs along the way,” Senator Gary Peters said. “It’s unacceptable the United States ranks 13th in the world in infrastructure quality, which is what makes this federal investment essential. Thanks to the passage of this law, we will rebuild our infrastructure with resiliency in mind so that it reduces costs on taxpayers and increases our economic competitiveness. I’m proud to have helped make this investment a reality and will keep working to support Michigan’s economic recovery.”
