Michigan has received $80 million in federal funding to fight the ongoing opioid crisis.
The money will go towards prevention, treatment and harm reduction services, with a focus on evidence-based practices that sav lives, the state said.
The funding includes $36.4 million from the new State Opioid Response II grant and $43.1 million from an extension of the current State Opioid Response I grant.
In the last five years, 8,000 Michiganders died from opioid overdoses, the state said.
In 2018 alone, five people died on average every day from opioid overdoses.
“The opioid epidemic has devastated families across Michigan, and we must continue to do everything we can to end it. This funding will help prevent more opioid deaths and help those struggling with addiction recover,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “I will continue working closely with Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and members of the Michigan Opioids Task Force to keep Michiganders safe.”
The SOR II grant begins Sept. 30 and continues for two years.
“Opioid overdose continues to be an ongoing crisis in Michigan and MDHHS is acting with utmost urgency to expand services that save lives, including medications to treat opioid use disorder and naloxone, the life-saving opioid reversal medication,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health at MDHHS. “We urge local governments, health providers, law enforcement and organizations around the state to partner with us in this vital mission.”
