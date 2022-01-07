Michigan has received the first shipment of oral medication to treat COVID-19 after the emergency use authorization was done by the FDA.
The antivirals, molnupiravir and paxlovid, are designed to treat patients with a mild or moderate form of COVID-19. Both are only to be prescribed by advanced practice registered nurses, physicians, and physician assistants.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services developed a criteria and prescribing requirements because of the limited amount of the drugs.
“The authorization of these new medications provides another important tool to help fight the virus,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “Due to limited availability of these antivirals, health care providers will need to determine the best course of treatment for their patients based on eligibility criteria. We ask Michiganders to be patient as providers will prioritize people at highest risk for developing serious illness from the virus. We are committed to distributing these pills equitably across the state, and access will increase as Michigan receives more allocations from the federal government.”
The criteria will stay in effect until the supply is able to meet demand. The MDHHS strongly recommends residents get vaccinated and boosted to be protected against the COVID-19 virus.
“It’s important to remember these drugs are not a substitution for protecting yourself by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask in public places,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Getting vaccinated continues to be the best protection against severe illness and hospitalization, and we urge all Michiganders over age 5 to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Continue to wear well-fitting masks over your nose and mouth, test and social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, avoid large gatherings and get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already."
Paxlovid is designated for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients who are 12-years or older and are at high risk for progression to a severe form of the virus.
Paxlovid has availability at these locations:
- Selected Federally Qualified Health Centers and Tribal Health Centers.
- Selected Meijer Pharmacies in southeast and east central Michigan.
Molnupiravir is designated to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 patients 18 or older and who are at high risk for a more severe case of COVID-19.
These locations have Molnupiravir availability:
- All Meijer Pharmacies (based on supply).
- Selected retail pharmacies in areas not served by Meijer (based on supply).
Additional information about these products and criteria can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.