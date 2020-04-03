Michigan received additional federal dollars to help provide meals to older adults as the state responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program is offered to Michigan residents over 60 through home delivery and pick-up services during the pandemic.
“COVID-19 is a threat to Michiganders, particularly older adults who are most vulnerable to complications related to the virus,” said Dr. Alexis Travis, senior deputy director of the Aging & Adult Services Agency at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “Nutrition services are a lifeline for the nearly 100,000 older adults we serve through these programs. We are pleased to have additional resources to ensure more older adults in need here in Michigan have access to meals during this time.”
Seniors who need extra support at this time can sign up for assistance here. This includes meal delivery of non-perishable food items and daily wellness-check calls.
Michigan received just over $7.5 million to fund meals for older adults.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.