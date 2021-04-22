The federal government is going to help Michigan get more residents vaccinated as quickly as possible by sending more than 200 federal personnel to Michigan this week to assist three mass vaccination sites.
The three mass vaccination sites will be held at TCF in Detroit, Ford Field in Detroit, and DeVos Place in Grand Rapids.
“We appreciate the support from our federal partners, especially adding additional boots on the ground to allow for more shots in arms more quickly,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said. "We are still fighting this virus, and we must continue masking up, socially distancing, washing our hands, and crucially, getting vaccinated. I will continue fighting to make sure Michigan gets the support it needs so we can get back to normal sooner."
Personnel is being deployed from the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Department of Defense. Support is also being provided to hire additional ambulance personnel for these sites.
“Getting shots into the arms of Michiganders as quickly as possible is essential to combating this pandemic. That is why I urged FEMA to support Governor Whitmer’s request for additional federal resources and personnel who can help administer more COVID-19 vaccines to folks all across our state. As Chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, I’m focused on ensuring that Michigan has the resources needed to slow the spread and ensure vaccines are widely available in every community,” said U.S. Senator Gary Peters, Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. “Even as more Michiganders get their shots – we’ll still need to continue wearing masks, social distancing, and avoiding large crowds to help prevent infections and save lives.”
According to the Governor’s office, Michigan recently reached six million doses and the vaccine distributed in just over four months. 47% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 33% being fully vaccinated.
