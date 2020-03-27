The University of Michigan's Board of Regents has fired a music professor facing sexual assault charges.
The regents acted on the recommendation from University President Mark Schlissel to dismiss David Daniels on Thursday.
Schlissel wrote in a letter to regents that Daniels' "conduct is inconsistent with the character of tenure at the University of Michigan."
Daniels also is an opera singer. He is on leave from the university amid accusations that he sexually assaulted a performer nearly a decade ago. He has denied that allegation.
A student at the Ann Arbor school filed a 2018 federal lawsuit alleging Daniels groped him. Daniels also has denied that claim.
