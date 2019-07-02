Michigan regulators are ordering a utility to take certain steps following a January compressor station fire that sparked concerns about keeping natural gas flowing to millions of people during bitterly cold temperatures.
The state Public Service Commission on Tuesday outlined a number of steps for Consumers Energy to improve natural gas service reliability. They include studying fire-prevention methods, evaluating the company's incident command system and detailing the cost of the fire in the utility's next rate case.
The blaze at a facility in suburban Detroit cut the amount of natural gas that could be delivered from underground storage at a time of record demand to heat homes, businesses and other buildings.
