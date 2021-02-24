The state is now reporting data on race and the COVID-19 vaccine in an effort to help track equity when it comes to protection from the virus.
The data shows 42% of first doses have gone to white residents compared to just 3.7% for black residents and more than 9% listed as "Other races."
Nearly half did not disclose their race on pre-vaccination forms. The lack of data could make it harder to attain equitable access to the vaccine.
Debra Furr-Holden is the director for Flint Health Equity Solutions and a member of Michigan COVID-19 Task Force on Racial Disparities.
"We've had vaccine administration at local churches and it turns out that the people in fact who are receiving the vaccine are not members of that church, they're not necessarily even residents in the community where the church is located," Furr-Holden said.
Furr-Holden said more demographic data for respective communities is needed to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"And once certain categories get filled there can be no new doses for people in that category,” Furr-Holden said. “Which will leave room for people in the other categories who have not had an opportunity to now be moved to the front of the line."
During a news conference Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist announced the launch of a new data entry tool.
"We want to make sure that every vaccine dose is distributed equitably," Gilchrist said.
All in an effort to allow providers to improve the submission rate of race data for all vaccines administered by entering it directly into the state's system. Gilchrist said the old way of data collection was flawed.
"We do not know the race of almost one million of the nearly two million people who have gotten at least one dose, but we have to address that data problem so that we can understand the shape of this problem," Gilchrist said.
Furr-holden agrees. Saying better data is the key to equity.
"You've got to have a data system in place where people are reporting daily the in-batch information on who's getting the vaccine and we also need to know who's eligible,” Furr-Holden said. “And then we can answer the question are we doing fairly and equitably."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.