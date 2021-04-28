The state of Michigan is reminding drivers construction season is once again underway.
The big orange barrel Michigan construction season is kicking off with National Workzone Safety Awareness Week. The Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Transportation is moving fast to encourage drivers to slow down in construction and work zones with major enforcement in Saginaw and Genesee County and heavy fines levied against motorists who refuse to heed the message.
“Facing a hefty fine, facing points on your license, things of that nature unfortunately, those are the kind of changes that can help people to really stop and take a reflective moment,” said Jocelyn Hall, with MDOT.
Workzone Awareness Week is also an opportunity for reminding drivers of the dangers associated with distracted driving everywhere.
“Like texting or playing with the radio while their driving, especially through a work zone,” Hall said.
Despite traffic volumes trending down drastically through much of 2020, preliminary data shows work zone crashes still hitting approximately 3,900 with 14 fatalities.
“We had almost half the number of cars on the road and we still had that many work zone crashes and worker fatalities. You can see that we have a lot of work still ahead of us,” Hall said.
The annual awareness event is more than 20-years-old, but work zone crashes, injuries, and fatalities continue to endanger road workers.
There is special attention being paid to several major work areas on I-75, US-23, I-69 and I-475. MSP troopers are regularly conducting enforcement through all MDOT work zones as construction crews have been back out in Saginaw County for over a month.
The lane closures and traffic shifts in place are causing headaches for drivers, but MDOT and MSP say they need to decrease the speed and increase the patience to put an emphasis on safe driving practices.
