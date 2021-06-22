The state of Michigan will reopen to full capacity on Tuesday after more than 9 million vaccines have been administered, and COVID-19 cases have fallen to a one-year low.
The state will also no longer require residents to wear a mask, and there will be no more indoor or outdoor restrictions.
“Today is a day that we have all been looking forward to, as we can safely get back to normal day-to-day activities and put this pandemic behind us,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the medical experts and health professionals who stood on the front lines to keep us all safe. And we are incredibly thankful to all of the essential workers who kept our state moving. Thanks to the millions of Michiganders who rolled up their sleeves to get the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine, we have been able to make these changes ahead of schedule. Our top priority going forward is utilizing the federal relief funding in a smart, sustainable way as we put Michigan back to work and jumpstart our economy. We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ensure that Michigan’s families, small businesses, and communities emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever before.”
According to data from the Michigan Care Improvement Registry, half of state residents have completed their vaccination, and more than 60 percent have gotten their first dose.
“This is great news and a day all of us have been looking forward to for more than a year,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “We have said all along that the vaccine would help us return to a sense of normalcy and today we announce that day is here.”
COVID-19 case rates, percent positivity and hospitalizations have also plummeted.
“This is a great day, however, there is more work to be done,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “We can’t let our guard down as there continue to be several variants of the COVID-19 virus circulating in our state, including the concerning Delta variant. The COVID-19 vaccine is the most important tool we have to reduce the spread of the virus and I urge everyone ages 12 and up who has not yet received their vaccine to get it as soon as possible. Talk to your health care provider, your local health department or your neighborhood pharmacist about joining the millions of Michiganders who have received their vaccine.”
MDHHS will continue to make recommendations on how Michiganders can stay safe and reduce the risk of illness in higher risk settings. Some orders will remain in effect to protect vulnerable populations in corrections, long-term care and agriculture.
“This is positive news for the hospitality industry,” Michigan Licensed Beverage Association Executive Director Scott Ellis said. “Michigan bars and restaurants have struggled greatly in order to keep their doors open throughout the pandemic. Owners, employees and patrons are eager to get life back to normal.”
Ellis said the worker shortage will be the next hurdle for the industry.
“Establishments are having a hard enough time finding an adequate number of employees while still operating with reduced capacities – this issue will be exacerbated when we fully reopen,” Ellis said. “We will have to draw in fresh talent from new places and make our industry an exciting one for workers once again.”
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine and where to find the nearest vaccination site, visit Michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine and VaccineFinder.org.
Naturally she chose Detroit to give her speech in...the only place in the state where anyone will listen to her. Even Lansing tells her to talk to the hand.
Tell me more about the tyranny of the government NOT forcing us to wear masks like sheeple and how you don't want to listen........ You clearly have no idea what you want out of life if you rant about masks for a year and a half and then complain that the mandate is gone.
