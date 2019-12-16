Image: U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin
Source: U.S. Congress

Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin says she will vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

The freshman Democrat, who represents a swing seat, announced her decision Monday in an op-ed in the Detroit Free Press.

She is expected to further explain her thinking at a town hall in suburban Detroit.

Slotkin, a former national security official, says Trump used the power of the presidency for his own advantage.

The House will vote Wednesday on the impeachment articles approved last week by the House Judiciary panel.

Slotkin's district backed Trump in 2016 but elected her over a Republican incumbent in 2018

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Casey Blackmer
Casey Blackmer

She is a typical democrat following blindly the platform leadership she worships. I'm not sure why people would elect her in the first place. Obviously a gun hating, baby killing, mindless liberal. Probably professes being a Christian...even though her actions are far from the actions of a Christian.

Report Add Reply
USA Citizen
USA Citizen

MAGA 2020

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.