The state of Michigan reported 53 new school-related outbreaks of COVID-19 on Monday, Nov. 23.
That includes the following Mid-Michigan schools:
- Standish-Sterling High School - two cases
- Essexville Verellen Elementary - three cases
- Bangor West - three cases
- Mackensen Elementary - two cases
- EPS Cramer - four cases
- Bay Arenac ISD - three cases
- Bay City Central High School - eight cases
- EPS Garber - three cases
- Reid Elementary - three cases
- Beaverton Elementary - five cases
- Gladwin High School - four cases
- Gratiot-Isabella RESD - five cases
- Montabella Elementary - two cases
- Ruth Fox Middle School - two cases
- North Branch High School - five cases
- Robert Kerr Elementary School - two cases
- Cass City Elementary - three cases
- USA Elementary - two cases
For the complete list, click here.
