Michigan Lawmakers hope big changes to the state Unemployment Insurance Agency may help people.
Democratic State Representative John Cherry wants to see big changes when it comes to the state's Unemployment Insurance Agency.
"The unemployment situation that our residents have faced is not an acceptable situation,” Cherry said.
He said people are calling his office all the time looking for help with UIA issues. TV5 has also uncovered stories in mid-Michigan where people are being told to pay back money they never got.
“They claim that I collected, 5800, I never filed, somebody filed under my name,” Susan Dorgai said. “Never saw money come in or out of my bank accounts.”
There's also a slew of people being told to payback money, even though they say they were approved to receive benefits.
“Checked my account and sure enough I owe them $1700 dollars and some odd cents,” Lori Haven said.
“They want their money back. My husband and I were discussing what to do because they told me I was eligible, they sent me the payments and you can’t get a hold of anybody to talk to anybody," Michelle Bevier said.
These issues are why house democrats have introduced new legislation.
"What we're trying to do is make sure that the folks who are going through our unemployment system are treated fairly," Cherry said.
This package is not a cure-all, according to the Flint lawmaker, but it is a start.
It’s made up of nine bills, proposing measures that include: requiring in-person or telephone appeals hearings, so those falsely accused of fraud have the chance to be heard.
It also calls for all correspondence from the UIA to be in “plain language”, described as the reading level you'd expect of a 4th grader. And lowering wage garnishment from 50% to 20% for those told to repay benefits they were mistakenly paid.
"We just want to make sure that people get what they are due and if there was a mistake made and you need to pay this state back that that is not a crippling garnishment that it's something that you can do over time,” Cherry said.
This package also calls for the UIA to reimburse those who were mistakenly accused of fraud by the faulty MIDAS computer system.
Another concern for lawmakers is how the UIA's computer system was approving unemployment claims. They want to see the UIA have an audit done on that system.
“Quite frankly, we have not, as a legislator passed, passed a single bill to correct the issues,” Cherry said. “These are bills that will help correct the issues"
Cherry hopes to get them passed as soon as possible. It would also require state agencies to help people restore their credit when their private information is compromised due to security breaches of state database systems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.