Lawmakers from Michigan are weighing in on the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill from both sides of aisle.
The house voted to pass the nearly $2 trillion COVID-19 relief package and it now advances to the senate. The American Rescue Plan is a comprehensive attempt to bring relief to those struggling from the pandemic.
The plan includes a $1,400 stimulus check for those earning less than $75,000 a year and raises federal unemployment up to $400 a week.
Representative Dan Kildee voted in favor of the relief package. In a statement he said families, seniors and small businesses need additional economic relief now.
He added the plan will finish the job of $2,000 direct payments, speed up vaccine distribution, get kids back in the classroom safely and extend support for small businesses.
Not everyone is in support of the bill. Representative John Moolenaar voted against the bill.
"We ought to be thinking long term, how we can work in a bipartisan way, rather than shoving this partisan bill through in the dead of the night," Moolenaar said.
He said the relief isn't focused enough on the pandemic.
"There's a lot in this bill that is unrelated and problematic and actually is harmful to the economy," Moolenaar said.
The Senate Parliamentarian ruled out including the minimum wage hike to $15 in the bill.
The rest of the bill is now in the hands of the senate. Democrats want to see it passed before federal unemployment benefits expire on March 14.
