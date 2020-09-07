The headquarters of the Michigan Republican Party in Lansing was vandalized on Sunday night with graffiti.
Anti-police and anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency statements were written on the building with profound langue.
A report of the incident was filed with the Lansing Police Department.
"The Michigan Republican Party is proud to stand by the men and women of law enforcement, and I am incredibly proud of my service with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency,” said Laura Cox, Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party. Cox continued, “This vandalism is emblematic of the chaos sweeping through our nation's Democrat-run cities, as the radical left uses criminal tactics to try and extort weak politicians into defunding the men and woman who keep us safe. Republicans will not be intimidated. President Trump will not be intimidated. And this November, the American people will show the world they will not be intimidated when they reelect President Donald Trump.”
