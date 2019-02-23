Former state Rep. Laura Cox of Livonia will lead the Michigan Republican Party while it seeks to re-elect President Donald Trump in 2020.
Cox, who has been endorsed by Trump's campaign manager and top Michigan Republicans, also is a former Wayne County commissioner and customs agent.
After about an hour of voting Saturday, Cox's opponent, Republican field organizer Gina Barr of Pontiac, called for a unanimous ballot in favor of Cox as state chairwoman.
Current chairman Ron Weiser did not seek re-election for another two-year term. The Detroit News reports he announced to the convention that he is battling prostate cancer.
Republicans lost top state races in 2018 and are focused on re-electing President Donald Trump in 2020, defeating first-term Democratic Sen. Gary Peters and keeping control of the Michigan House.
