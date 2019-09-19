Michigan Republicans are proposing to shift $400 million in general funds to the transportation budget to help fix deteriorating roads and bridges.
A $5.4 billion transportation spending plan won approval on a 4-2 party-line vote Thursday. It would boost funding by 7.4% but spend roughly $400 million less than what Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed as part of a phased-in 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax increase.
The tax hike has been rejected, and Whitmer and majority Republicans are at odds over continuing to divert general funds to roads -- a routine practice in recent years. General funds also pay for higher education, local revenue-sharing and state departments.
The $400 million in additional spending would come on top of earmarking $468 million in income taxes for roads under 2015 and 2018 laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.