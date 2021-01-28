Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for unity and bipartisanship in her third State of the State address on Jan. 27.
State Republicans said they were glad to see Whitmer open to bipartisanship in her address. Now, they want action.
"I have been invited to one conversation with the governor but invited to many presentations. The point being this: you can't govern, you can't acknowledge input from others by doing one way, one sided presentations. It requires a conversation," Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said.
Both sides agree there have been lots of division across the aisle that doesn't help during a pandemic.
"To focus on what unites us. Improve how we talk to each other. And together, we'll fix the damn road ahead," Whitmer said.
Before the governor gave her speech, state senators refused to approve 13 appointments she proposed for roles in state government.
"It's one of the tools the Michigan Constitution has given us to try and get this governor to work with the legislature and so I think that there were probably very good people for the appointments. Unfortunately, those appointments are political appointments," State Senator Jim Stamas said.
House Republicans also put forward a COVID-19 relief plan that would hold funding on schools until the governor lets local health departments decide on reopening.
"Our goal is to get kids in the classroom as fast as possible. I think incentivizing that will help schools speed that up and they understand they're going to get this money and help kids get into school. I think we all know that's the right thing to do," Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives Jason Wentworth said.
Both men also said they wanted more solid dates for reopening restaurants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.