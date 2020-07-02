"This isn't quite available to the public yet but we're really excited about the potential," Laura Lamb said.
It’s a COVID-19 test that can deliver a result in an hour. Lamb is the director of translational urology research at the Beaumont Health System Research Institute in Royal Oak.
Lamb told us how the test works.
"A patient will give a sample whether it's a nasal swab or spit works really well too,” she said. “And you take your sample, we would put a little bit in a test tube. The test tube would already have molecular regions in it. We would incubate that at a warm temperature, slightly over a hundred degrees for about thirty to sixty minutes. And at the end of the sixty minutes we could put it under a UV light. If that tube glows, then that sample has the virus."
Lamb says research on the test has been underway since January. Right now, testing is taking place on human samples.
Lamb tells us the goal is to make this test available wherever the risk is.
“As we try to reopen local economies and as we move to going back to school, we want to make sure that we can identify quickly and easily people that have the virus," she said.
The test still needs to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration before wide scale production and distribution can begin. Lamb is optimistic the test will be ready for use by the general public soon.
"We are hoping that if we get the right resources in place that it could be a few months," Lamb said.
