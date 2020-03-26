The Department of Labor says nearly 3.3 million people filed for initial unemployment last week shattering the previous record of 695,000 claims in 1982.
"You can't file," said Joe Mays. "You can't file, they we're prepared."
Mays is frustrated, sick and running out of money.
Mays is an I.T. technician from Millington and said his worries are growing with every day he's unable to file for unemployment benefits.
"Right now, I'm on here running it and you can just let it run for hours," said Mays. "Nothing will ever happen. Oh, it's says 'please wait.'"
Mays said he's been trying to file for unemployment since Tuesday and the stress is adding up.
Mays said besides being able to file for unemployment, he also is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. He is now in self-quarantine.
"I've had a fever, I've had dry cough, I've had bad diarrhea, and loss of smell," said Mays.
TV5 reached out to the state Unemployment Insurance Agency. While nobody was available for an interview today, they did say that they are working hard and fast to handle the influx of applications for unemployment benefits because of the COVID-19 crisis.
They are urging people to file during their off-peak hours which range from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Mays said he's been trying at all time of the day and hasn't had any luck.
"They need to get their act together," said Mays. "Instead of just saying sorry. Sorry doesn't cut it right now. People need to get paid."
