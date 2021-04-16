While vaccines can help people avoid COVID-19, some high-risk patients who have gotten infected have benefited from antibody treatment.
Harry Laughlin's battle with COVID-19 started like a cold and got worse with each passing day.
"I asked my wife to bring me a jar of horse radish. She brought it over, I couldn't smell it, so I knew I had a problem," Laughlin said.
32 years of smoking left the 70-year-old with Chronic Bronchitis. Laughlin said he's overweight and has high blood pressure.
That is why after his COVID-19 diagnosis in late January he signed up for the COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Therapy treatment.
"The day of my infusion with the COVID-19 antibody I had to get a wheelchair to get to the parking lot to the clinic. It was like a 100, 200 yards. I couldn't walk it," Laughlin said.
The antibodies emulate the body's natural ability to fight invading organisms. In the case of COVID-19, they bind to the spike protein of the coronavirus preventing it from binding to a human cell and reducing the severity of an infection.
Laughlin said by mid-February he was able to use a snow blower and in March he was healthy enough to walk the golf course.
"I strongly believe that without that COVID-19 antibody treatment I may have had more serious complications, I may have been hospitalized," Laughlin said.
Laughlin wants people to know if they are high risk and contract COVID-19 they should call their doctor right away.
"Contact their primary care physician and have them contact the University of Michigan Health System Michigan Medicine Infectious Diseases. Dr. Lindsay Petty saved me. You know again she was the reason I got that treatment," Laughlin said.
Earlier this week Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the expansion of monoclonal antibody therapy to fight COVID-19. Laughlin is glad to see this treatment getting the attention it deserves.
"Without that treatment I'm not sure where I'd be right now," Laughlin said.
