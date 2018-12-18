Some Michigan residents are helping to spread holiday cheer to kids in need.
Every night in December a large group of people have gathered outside Beaumont Children’s Hospital in Royal Oak.
They come baring flashlights and glow-sticks, all for a good cause.
Starting at 8 p.m., kids in the hospital shine flashlights out their windows, and they are met with a glowing response from the crowd below.
The event is called “Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams”.
Participants said it lasts for only a few minutes, but leaves a lasting mark on the patients.
Some nights there are up to a thousand-people gathered, all there to show kids who are away from their homes during the holidays that they aren’t alone.
This is the second year for the event.
