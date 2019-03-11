Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents potentially affected by a health care data breach are being urged to take extra precautions about their personal information.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Department of Insurance and Financial Services Director Anita Fox on Monday issued a warning about the breach involving Detroit-based Wolverine Solutions Group.
The breach was discovered last year. Information of more than 600,000 in Michigan may have been affected, including customers of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Health Alliance Plan, McLaren Health Care, Three Rivers Health and North Ottawa Community Health System.
Wolverine Solutions Group says it mailed letters to all impacted individuals. The company says compromised information could include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, insurance contract information and numbers, phone numbers and medical information.
TV5 investigated the breach. Click here to read that story.
