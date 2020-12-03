A Michigan restaurant group is holding an informational meeting with other restaurant and vendor owners this afternoon.
The Joe Vicari Restaurant Group is inviting other owners to join them in the Zoom meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3.
The group hopes to talk with other owners about their experiences and what they hope happens next for their businesses.
Attendees must register before and can do so by clicking here.
After registering, attendees should get a confirmation email detailing how to join the meeting.
The Joe Vicari Restaurant Group owns a number of locations including Andiamo, Joe Muer Seafood, and Brownies On The Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.