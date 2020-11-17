Just hours before another shutdown, a Michigan restaurant association sued Tuesday, Nov. 17 to try to stop a ban on indoor dining, attacking the latest restrictions from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration in response to a wave of coronavirus cases.
“Recognizing that there are no easy choices in this tough time,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association said it made “several good-faith efforts” to reach a compromise with the state health department before the three-week policy was announced on Sunday, Nov. 15. The move was made in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The group said its members could have further reduced risk while keeping their dining rooms open.
Without court intervention, the ban on indoor dining could lead to the “outright devastation” of restaurants and their thousands of employees, said Justin Winslow, the association's President & CEO. In a statement, he went on to say, “We have taken this action only after careful deliberation and the last available option to prevent the outright devastation of restaurant operators... and their hundreds of thousands of employees across the state.”
The lawsuit asks a federal judge in western Michigan to grant an injunction allowing indoor dining and declare the health department's order unconstitutional.
The lawsuit claims the order violates the U.S. Constitution's commerce clause and due process rights.
Governor Whitmer says she’s standing firm on the science,” I am resolved to keep following the sciences and doing what we know to be the best thing to do to save lives.” She says the state is doing what it believes will save the lives of Michiganders. “Mitigate the severity and length of time that we feel the economic pain associated with this pandemic.”
Other plaintiffs are Suburban Inns of Hudsonville, which owns hotels and restaurants, and Heirloom, a Detroit-area restaurant group.
Michigan’s seven-day average of daily new coronavirus cases has more than doubled from 3,113 to 6,684 over two weeks. It is up nearly five-fold from 30 days ago.
