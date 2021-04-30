Michigan restaurants, bars getting help from $28.6 billion in grants

Michigan eateries and bars are allowed 50 percent spaced out capacity, but after two major shutdowns, the damage has been done.
“I finished 2020 down 68 percent in sales for the year,” said Jerrid Heidel, owner of Blackstone’s in Flint.
Pre-pandemic, Heidel had 28 employees including himself. After the second shutdown, he reopened with eight. At 50 percent capacity, business just isn’t what it used to be.
“There's some days where it’s OK and others where it’s not. There’s no consistency at this point,” Heidel said.
There are restaurants across the country in the same boat. The federal government is giving out $28.6 billion in grants and business owners are ecstatic, hoping for a piece of the pie.
“It’s a big deal because it’s specific to the hospitality industry,” Heidel said. “Where before a lot of the grants were available for almost any kind of business.”
Heidel is ready to apply the moment he can, Monday at noon.
“And not a second later,” Heidel said. “We will start the application process the second the portal opens.”
He has to apply that fast, these grants are competitive. Restaurants and bars struggling to stay afloat want to grab a hold of this lifeline.
“$28.6 billion sounds like a lot of money until you look at how big that category is and spread it across the country,” Heidel said. “I imagine it’s gonna be chewed up pretty quickly.”
For those who qualify and receive grant money, the minimum aid is $1,000. Businesses owned by women and veterans will have priority during the first three weeks.
