Starting today, Michigan restaurants can offer dine-in service with 50% capacity.
It’s part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s next phase in slowly reopening the state.
Restaurants must follow other safety guidelines like making sure groups are at least 6 feet apart and servers are required to wear masks.
One local bar owner tells TV5 making sure people stay safe is its top priority.
“That’s the key is to make people feel as though if they come in, they’re going to be safe because you can open up the economy and say ‘restaurants and bars can open,’ but a lot of people aren’t going to come out,” said Kim Coonan, owner of Coonan’s Irish Pub in Bay City. “So, what we want to do is let them know that we do care and we’re going to be very conscious on maintaining as clean of a facility as we can.”
Coonan said he wants his customers to know they’re following CDC guidelines and have also expanded outdoor seating.
