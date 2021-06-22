Michigan restaurants are back open to full capacity and people are heading out to finally wine and dine.
For Clio residents like William and Denice Paling, this is the first time they have went out to lunch in 15 months.
“We were more skeptical about being out and about,” Paling said.
The Paling’s had lunch at the Barn in Fenton today to celebrate this milestone of the state getting back to normal.
“Obviously it’s very exciting to be somewhat back to normal,” The Barn’s Owner, Jason Warda said.
Since COVID shutdowns and capacity limits, Warda had to worry at times that things were not going to work out.
Warda said he had to invest around $30,000 during the pandemic for heaters and outside dining. Thankfully, he said he got money back through programs to help businesses through COVID.
As luck would have it, Warda said he was able to stay afloat through the pandemic, but the struggles are not over. He said staffing shortages in the hospitality industry are impacting him. He owns several restaurants in Fenton and a meat market.
“It’s still a struggle today, that was one of the reasons our lakefront restaurants, we didn’t open till later in the season. Just because I didn’t have the staff to open it,” Warda said.
Warda is looking to hire more people to keep up with demand. Waitresses like Sydney Hammis said even though the lack of other staff members can be tough, they have learned to roll with the punches during the pandemic.
“We know what to do. So I think under those crazy times, we’re ok and we’re still like able to get everything in and do everything for our customers,” Hammis said.
The Palings are looking forward to coming back soon to eat with the rest of the family.
“We had a new great grandson that we hadn’t seen in a year because of not being able to visit,” Paling said.
