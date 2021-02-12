Rite Aid will be giving COVID-19 vaccine shots in some states, including Michigan.
The pharmacy is partnering with the federal government to take part in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Under the program, which started on Feb. 11, federal health authorities will allocate doses of the vaccine to stores.
State and local jurisdictions will still determine eligibility for the vaccine.
Rite Aid said it will initially receive direct allocations in five states and two jurisdictions, including Michigan, California, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, and New York City.
The pharmacy expects to receive 100 doses per participating store every week.
Rite Aid will provide the vaccine at more than half of its locations.
"With vaccine demand outpacing supply, the establishment of an additional channel for vaccine allocation and distribution is an important and positive first step in the effort to end COVID-19," said Heyward Donigan, president and chief executive officer, Rite Aid. "Initially, vaccine appointments will still be difficult to schedule at any provider. However, we expect to see availability of the vaccine improve over time, and Rite Aid stands ready to administer as many vaccines as we are allocated quickly, safely, and efficiently."
When vaccine doses become more available, Rite Aid expects to increase the number of stores offering the vaccine.
