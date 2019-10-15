As we’ve taken you around the State of Michigan over the last couple of weeks we’ve taken you to restaurants, outdoor preserves, and other attractions.
But if you’re looking for something a little different, perhaps a taste of an African safari, look no further than Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek.
Your passport-free trip begins with a half-mile trek aboard the zebra-striped Wilderness Tram.
Once aboard, it’s just a short ride to the African village plaza where you’ll find shopping and dining options, plus the entrance to Zuri National Park.
There are dozens of animals to see along the roughly one-mile-long path, but the first stop stands out among the rest.
At the Twiga Overlook you can feed a giraffe.
Victor Jovanovich tells us getting a chance to get nose-to-nose with a giraffe on the overlook is a family favorite, and an exhibit that sets Binder Park apart.
“Just to have this experience where you can see giraffes out in public and just get to see them is one of a kind. There are other zoos that do this giraffe experience as well, but nothing like this where you actually have the savannah in the background,” Jovanovich explained.
Beyond the overlook platform, the savanna is quite the sight on its own. Roaming with the giraffes, you’ll find zebras, gazelles, and vultures, just to name a few.
The cheetahs are just a short walk away. Something you can’t see anywhere else in Michigan.
Plus, there are African painted dogs, and of course, the new lion exhibit.
And if you want to take your zoo experienced to the next level, there are family slumber parties and overnight group stays available in the tented camp area.
For kids 12 and up there is an opportunity to be a zoo-keeper for a day, just like lead keeper Kelsey Miller.
“For us, in general as a keeper, a lot of it is I want to educate the public; give them a perspective on these animals that they can’t normally get on a day-to-day basis. Through keeper talks, enrichment on exhibits, try to get them up and active, get the animals doing their natural behaviors, and hopefully inspire people to do something outside of their home and activities,” Miller explained.
As you can see, there’s something for everyone at Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek.
Whether it’s an overnight zoo experiencing, having lunch in the African safari, or feeding the giraffes, you’ll be sure to find something that’s a lot of fun.
