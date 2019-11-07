When you think of Pure Michigan, the possibilities are seemingly endless. There is so much natural beauty in our state, so many sights to see, and so many white sandy beaches to go to.
But there is only one spot in the State of Michigan that you can smell Kellogg’s Fruit Loops as you step out the door. We’re in the heart of Cereal City, getting ready to check out the Cereal History Exhibit located in the heart of downtown Battle Creek,
You can’t miss the white building and blue roof next door to the McCamly plaza.
But if you can’t find it, some familiar characters might be able to help you out. And Tony will tell you all you need to know about the cereal industry.
Once inside, it doesn’t take long before priceless breakfast table memories come flooding back. The sweet taste of Frosted Flakes, timeless Grape Nuts, the unique sound of snap, crackle, and pop. And dozens of cereal boxes on the wall. It doesn’t matter if you prefer Kellogg’s or Post, you’re sure to find something familiar.
Kimber Thompson, Marketing Manager at the visitor’s bureau, says those memories can often be traced back to childhood. “We have a lot of visitors that come here and visit and tell us that they remember it from their youth. They remember saving up cereal box tops and sending them in for the premium prizes and sending them to Battle Creek.”
And those premium prizes are on display too. Figurines, model cars and trucks, and even stuffed animals. But while the toys are fun, there is one section that Kimber says is a bit more popular with those young and old.
“The toys are fun, but we have a television that plays old commercials, like vintage commercials, and the kids gravitate towards that. And it’s really fun to sit and watch the commercials the way that they used to be, versus the way they are today. There are so many commercials that would never air today, that were so popular way back. And the kids love to sit there and watch them. So that, combined with the timeline of how and when and why cereal was invented, people like to read those timelines too,” Thompson explained.
And to make your visit complete, be sure to stop next door at the Battle Creek Welcome Center to take a selfie with Tony, or maybe pick up a souvenir or two.
