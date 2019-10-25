TV5 has traveled around the Great Lake state to check out some incredible places. But this time we stayed in our own backyard. We went to Clare, because there, police officers are not only patrolling the streets, but they’re serving up donuts, at Cops & Doughnuts.
As soon as you walk in you’ll smell the freshly made doughnuts, and you’ll notice the focal point of the shop, the bakery showcase. This is where all the tasty treats are displayed.
Managing member Greg “Ryno” Rynearson shares a few of the favorites. “Our number one seller at all locations is a custard-filled long john with chocolate frosting. Our most talked about is the bacon squealer, which is an unfilled long john with maple frosting with two strips of bacon,” Rynearson explained.
If neither of those doughnuts interests you, don’t worry, there is a large variety. Plus, they also make pies and breads.
After you order, head to the memorabilia room for a place to eat, enjoy the décor, and take some pictures.
Or you can go to the souvenir shop, also knows as the “cop shop”. There they sell anything from shirts to coffee cups and even toy doughnuts.
You may wonder, how did the bakery get its name?
Managing member Alan “Bubba” White explained that the original bakery opened in 1896. It remained open for more than a century, until the owner decided that it was time to close its doors. Once the Clare Police Department heard the news, they came to the rescue.
“The police department freaked out because the only place in town that made fresh doughnuts was about to close. So, we kinda looked at each other and said, you know what, there is a marketing opportunity here. What better than a bunch of civic-minded cops to save the town’s only doughnut shop. So, each of us put a little bit of our own money up to get us in the door,” White explained.
And in 2009, Cops & Doughnuts – Headquarters took over.
“It just took off from there. People love the idea of the police department being involved one way, and now we are involved in the community the other way,” said White.
The doughnut shop, owned by local police officers, has fed people from all over the world. And there are now other locations through Michigan.
