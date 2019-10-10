In the heart of Bellaire there’s a distiller right down the street from a brewery.
For the alcohol connoisseur, it’s like happening upon a thirst-quenching heaven.
At Mammoth Distilling you’ll find a bevy of barrels, an esteemed collection of casks, and a spate of spirits.
In other words, this isn’t moonshine.
“We are doing a 12-year rye that’s 117 proof. But uh, no, definitely not moonshine,” said Stuart Hickman with Mammoth Distilling.
Mammoth’s liquors are hewn from the glacial lakes and hills of northern Michigan.
And reflect the local ancient character of the ingredients used in every batch.
“It was really important to us as a company to not only produce spirits, but to do it locally, so to use as many local ingredients as possible. To work with as many local companies as possible,” Hickman explained.
And whether your palate is experienced or learning about fine liquors, Stuart Hickman helps convert notices into connoisseur.
A short bit down Bridge Street is Short’s Brewery.
It’s Joe Short’s baby, but they’re long on lagers, and every kind of craft beer. There are about 20 on tap, plus up to 20 varieties in bottles or cans.
Just 22 when he started this joint, Joe had a bold vision of brewing flavorful, extremely creative beers that would bring visitors from far and wide to this beautiful town.
When the taps are tipped, a variety of taste sensations pour from too many offerings to list.
“We’ve always called it a brew pub with a gourmet deli. And the deli has since transformed into a pretty substantial kitchen and food factory,” Short explained. “And we make a lot of great food, and we make great beers, ciders, and seltzers.”
Pick yourself a massive homemade pretzel, savor a well-stacked sandwich, or place yourself in front of a freshly-made pizza.
And, Saturdays at 2, they’ll take you on a tour of the Bellaire brewing facilities; because they just love beer, and Bellaire.
They’re betting you will too.
