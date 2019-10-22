When you think of Battle Creek, the first thing that might come to your mind is cereal, or perhaps, the Binder Park Zoo.
But there’s a lot going on downtown, too.
New things to do, a new attitude in the city, and for some, new opportunity.
Our first glimpse at one of those new opportunities is BC Cargo, a pop-up marketplace made of recycled shipping containers.
Launched in 2018, BC Cargo provides entrepreneurs an affordable opportunity to get their small business off the ground.
Open from May to mid-December, the shops feature everything from clothing boutiques to bake shops.
Marissa Calderone is one of the vendors this year and she appreciates the opportunity to test drive her business.
“This summer has been a great learning experience to figure out the direction I want to take my business. A lot of vintage sellers are online, so this has really helped me, like, gauge whether the community can support a business like this, because it is a little bit different. Battle Creek has definitely shown up to show me that I can make it,” said Calderone.
While BC Cargo is all about new opportunities for the residents of Battle Creek, the city is also finding ways to take advantage of some of the recreation opportunities that have been there all along.
John Hart, the Development Director for the Small Business Development Fund says they really want people to enjoy the natural beauty of the city along the riverfront.
And what better way to do that than to actually get in the water?
“So, we got with a canoe livery and we decided to launch canoes for three hours every Thursday for the duration of the summer. And we had 16 folks for each tour, so by the end of the year, we put somewhere around 40-50 folks down the river every day. They thoroughly enjoyed it, some of them had never been in water before and they couldn’t believe this natural setting existed inside a built environment,” Hart explained.
And as you walk or canoe along the river, or take a bike ride through downtown, you get the feeling that there’s new life to an already great city.
Karla Krizan, a small business owner, feels that vibe every day.
“Downtown, it’s starting to get a pulse. And it’s really exciting that I get to be a part of it,” Krizan explained.
“We’re excited, extremely excited. If you want to be a part of that, then you need to come down and see what’s happening,” said Hart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.