If the sound of sizzling meat makes you crave steak, you’ll love taking on Terrain.
Smack dab in the heart of Bellaire’s dining district, Terrain is a unique offering of delicious flavorful delights.
And it’s where one of the area’s hottest chefs is a pretty cool guy.
The elegantly casual dining area opens at 5 p.m. with a menu featuring fish, chicken, lamb, pork, and lots of local produce and herbs. And don’t forget the New York strip.
“With potatoes, heirloom tomatoes, a little compound butter with herbs and lemon,” explained Chef Randy Minish.
But it turns out, Minish’s favorite is fixing something for after dinner.
“My favorite thing, the thing I have the most fun making here is ice cream,” Minish said.
You’re chewing out front, Minish is churning away back in the kitchen.
At the intersection of delight and delicious, also known as North Bridge and Cayuga, you’ll find the Corner Bistro.
Small plates, but not paltry portions.
“Our food is pretty amazing. It’s French and Italian inspired, we like to say,” said Maggie Antcliff.
But small plates don’t mean anyone is going to leave hungry.
“Most people tend to order two to three small plates and then share. Or my personal favorite, I’ll order a couple, keep them all to myself,” Antcliff said.
And one taste of the truffle fries is something you won’t be able to forget.
“Truffle oil, truffle salt, we put fresh rosemary, fresh parmesan on it. Served with a roasted garlic aioli for dipping. Best truffle fries you’ll find,” Antcliff said.
Toonies Fish and Steak House is a Bellaire tradition. The Hanson family has owned and operated it for more than two decades.
Toonies is casual family dining and they recommend the ribs.
Also, enjoy fresh baked bread and a drink menu featuring the famous “Martoonies.”
Now, if after all that dining you still haven’t found a dessert that tickles your fancy, Ruthann’s Gourmet Bakery wants to take a shot at your sweet tooth.
It’s much more than just a bakery. Ruthann’s is billed as a bakery boutique.
Plus, they will create any delicious designs you desire. And they ship their cookies across the country so you can send some home to meet your return.
You can’t beat Bridge as Bellaire’s premiere street for savory and sweet things to eat.
