As we find ourselves drifting into fall, outdoor excursions may become less and less. But that shouldn’t stop you from checking out all that Port Huron has to offer, inside and out!
If you’re in the mood for some hockey, or any type of event, the McMorran Center is where it’s at.
“I think for the community it’s a great thing because it brings a lot of people downtown. And you know, you figure we’re doing 60 events a year between the two venues, and every time we do one, we’re between 600 and 2,000 people downtown every time, And I think it’s great for downtown,” said McMorran Place General Manager Rob Churchill.
The McMorran Place is the go-to for all things entertainment, so kick back and relax in the theatre, or get your game face on in the arena. Either way, prepare to have a good time.
“I just think when you walk into this arena and you see the wooden seats that you can see in the background, it just gives you that kind of historic and nostalgic feel,” Churchhill explained.
Or, if getting creative is more your thing, don’t worry, there’s a studio right down the road. We stopped by Art Studio 1219.
“We offer different workshop classes for artists to build their own brand, their own small business, and we also sell their artwork here. We have over 150 different artists that we help and support, and then we also offer classes for the community from ages 5 to 95, if you want,” Executive Director of Art Studio 1219 Gina Panoff explained.
Panoff says Port Huron is the perfect hub for culture, and she loves that this non-profit studio supports the community.
“Art is really, really important. You know not only to take classes, to see it, to learn about it, but we have so many different local people here; all of our artists are Michigan artists. And when you come here and look at their artwork, buy their artwork, you’re supporting them. You’re supporting their families, so that’s very important to us here,” Panoff explained.
