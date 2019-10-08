We don’t always have to focus on the outdoors for Pure Michigan. Battle Creek has plenty of opportunities for indoor nightlife as well.
Which brings us to Firekeepers Casino, located along I-94 at Exit 104.
Firekeepers Casino has been a hot spot for entertainment in Battle Creek for a decade now. It has 3,000 slot machines, 70 table games, an array of restaurants, and entertainment options like Reba, Brad Paisley, and Howie Mandel.
“What makes Firekeepers unique is we have all the latest games, but we have great service. I think it’s not a product-driven business. People who love gaming, love great service, they love being appreciated and recognized. And at Firekeepers, we really focus on thanking the guest, being appreciative to them, showing them a great experience,” said Jim Wise, vice president of marketing at Firekeepers.
Although the gaming and entertainment options are the main draw, it’s also a great place to stop and grab a bite to eat. From fine dining to quick service restaurants, a tap house and cabaret bar, you’re sure to find something to satisfy your taste buds.
After talking to Michael McFarlen, vice president of food and beverage, it’s easy to see customer satisfaction is a high priority beyond the gaming floor.
“You know, honestly I’d say it’s the service and the ability for the food and beverage department to kind of curate our food experience. We do a lot of work with allergy sensitive people, whether it’s a celiac group in Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, and Jackson, and just having that one on one communication with our guests if they come in with sensitivities or just working with anniversaries or special needs or things like that,” McFarlen said.
While a casino experience isn’t unique to Battle Creek, Wise said there’s something that sets Firekeepers apart.
“I really think it’s the atmosphere, which is driven from the foundation by our people, and our willingness to serve and truly serve. So many businesses talk about giving great service and really don’t follow through. I think we do an excellent job of that here,” Wise said.
There’s something for everyone at Firekeepers Casino. If you’re looking for a small weekend getaway with lots of food and beverage options, in addition to some great casino gaming, Firekeepers is your place.
