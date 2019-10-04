If you’re looking to take in the sights and sounds of our Great Lakes state, Port Huron could be your next historical destination.
One of the places to take in Michigan’s natural beauty is at the Fort Gratiot Light station, the state’s oldest lighthouse.
“We do allow people to come on in, you can climb all the way to the top. It’s the best view in the blue as we always like to say,” explained Community Engagement Manager for Port Huron Museums Andrew Kercher.
Kercher served as our tour guide through the lighthouse, which dates back to 1829.
It will take you 94 stairs to reach the top, but the view is incredible.
“The grounds are open year-round, come around and enjoy it. It is a county park with St. Clair County Parks, so we’re really excited to partner with them. And when the museum itself is open, you can visit and tour one of the four open buildings right now,” Kercher explained.
But if you’re looking for something a little closer to shore, you’ll have to check out the Huron Lightship.
“This is one of the really cool sights, this is a museum ship. It’s part of the Port Huron museum system and it’s actually a national historic landmark. All the way back to 1976 when they made this a national historic landmark. It’s something we’re really excited about because it’s very unique, it puts us in the same league as the White House. Or, some of these big monuments we think of out on the East Coast, we’ve got one here tied up,” Kercher said.
The floating lighthouse is open for historical tours, and next year they’re celebrating a birthday.
“Next year this will be a hundred years old. 1920 was the original construction date, so 2020. We’re really excited to be showing it off to thousands more people next summer,” Kercher explained.
So, if you’re up for a maritime adventure, Port Huron’s blue water attractions could be calling your name.
