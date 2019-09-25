Mountains of fun awaits in northern Michigan on miles of trails that will take your breath away.
The Glacial Hills Pathway and Natural Area is a peaceful escape, and a great place to relax and refresh.
“You can certainly do that here, but there’s a lot of activity at this property; namely mountain biking, and quite a bit of hiking and biking,” Garrock explained.
And when the winter turns colder?
“Winter stuff, absolutely! Fat biking, snow-shoeing, and skiing,” Garrock said.
Only a half-mile northwest of Bellaire, this protected land and breathtaking trail system is a lush green corridor. Something the entire Bellaire community finds pride in.
There’s more than 31 miles of beautiful trails for you to explore and enjoy.
The Glacial Hills Pathway and Natural Area features extreme ecological diversity.
It has twelve distinct habitat types, including two hardwood forests, three wetlands, and a shrub thicket that supports more than 20 species of trees and more than a hundred species of both flowers and birds.
And you can see it all on foot, or on wheels.
“Trails are really well made, they’re pretty accessible so you don’t have to be a really technical rider to have fun out here. But just being kind of immersed in the woods, it’s really beautiful out here, especially in the spring,” Garrock explained.
The protection of these natural land parcels is paramount in this area, and crucial to the surviving and thriving of local lakes.
Also, the property’s preservation permanently protects the headwaters of Grass Creek, ensuring the abundance of high-quality water in the Chain of Lakes. And preserving a critical wildlife corridor.
“There’s a lot of elevation per mile, so you could get up to 1200 feet of elevation, in a 10-mile ride, which is pretty cool,” said Garrock.
Well suited for hiking, mountain biking, cross country skiing, hunting, and wild life viewing. This is one getaway you’ll be longing to get back to.
