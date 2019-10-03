Tucked into the natural beauty of Bellaire, about two-and-a-half hours northwest of Saginaw, and seemingly a million miles from every care, sits a treasure of tranquility.
Time well-spent at Grass River Natural Area will leave you refreshed, reconnected, and ready to see life through a different lens.
“Grass River is a treasure because we have such a large area of high-quality natural area here for people to enjoy. So, it’s not only rich in natural resources, but it’s also accessible for people of all ages to get out and explore the outdoors,” said Education Director James Dake.
Dake says his mission is to manage, conserve, and protect the natural wonder of the watershed. All while helping increase knowledge and appreciation of the natural environment.
“So, we have a large variety of wildlife, so it’s a great place for birding, for people that like to do wildlife watching; also, wildflowers along the boardwalks,” Dake explained.
This nearly 1500-acre nature preserve offers the most beautiful views, featuring 7-miles of meticulously-maintained trails.
There is also a mile-and-a-half of boardwalks floating above the northern fen and cedar wetlands. It’s like a living outdoor laboratory, turning visitors into explorers, and students into environmentalists.
“The boardwalks give you really easy access for people that maybe can’t get around as easily,” Dake said.
You can also spend a little time inside; the Grass River Center is open year-round.
You’ll find a comfortable indoor learning environment, perfect for families and school field trips. Also perfect for seeing the ups and down and ins and outs, so to speak, of bears, rabbits, foxes, and more.
Detailed displays await you, and registration for learning programs is as easy as a phone call.
Like the center, the natural area is accessible year-round, with hiking trails open from dawn to dusk. And the education center is open all week, but just on the weekends during the winter.
You’ll discover wonders of the natural world in the peace the place provides. And you may even find a missing piece of yourself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.