If you head to Grindstone City in Huron County, no trip is complete without a stop at the general store.
Built in 1886, the Grindstone General Store has been serving customers for more than 130 years.
But nowadays, the only thing they’re serving are huge scoops of ice cream. That’s because the building has been transformed into an ice cream parlor.
“My predecessor started making larger scoops to draw people into the city,” explained Grindstone’s General Store owner Brian Fransen.
Brian is the seventh person to own the Grindstone General Store.
He says over the years, the rise in tourism caused the establishment to change in order to stay in business.
So, they kept the store’s original name, but started offering gigantic ice cream scoops to customers instead.
“That’s probably the most fun, just watching somebody with the size scoops we do. Uh, watching the kid’s eye bulge out of their head. They just have a ball,” Brian said.
And less than a mile away, you’ll find another Grindstone City staple, Captain Morgan’s Grindstone Resort.
"We are home of the 'Cook your Catch," explained Captain Morgan's Grindstone Resort bartender Holly Smith.
The Grindstone Resort overlooks the harbor on Lake Huron where there are tons of charter boats that tourists can take out; and then bring back to filet their own fish.
And for some tourists, life out here on the lake has turned them into residents.
"The people here are just great, it's a lot of fun. It's almost like being on vacation year-round," said resident Joyce Stanek.
