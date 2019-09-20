“This is a story that’s generational, and the odd part about it is I think the story gets bigger as it goes along in years,” said KISS tour guide Jim Neff.
That story started with the 1974 Cadillac Viking football team.
After being defeated on the field twice, then-coach Jim Neff turned to the rock band KISS for some much-needed motivation.
“Football says keep it simple stupid, so it was a perfect match,” Neff explained.
In fact, the match was so perfect, that the team went on to win several games, just from playing KISS music in the locker room.
Coach Neff reached out and was able to share this news with the band.
“And they were just absolutely ecstatic that a football team was using their music for inspiration, and we became great friends with the band,” Neff explained.
A year later a concert tour brought the band to Michigan.
Coach Neff reached out once again, hoping they could make an appearance at the school’s homecoming.
“Well one thing turned to another, they did come,” Neff said. “They played a concert in the Cadillac High School gym, they also appeared in the homecoming parade. And they received a key to the city from the city council.”
A moment that will go down in Cadillac history for decades to come.
In 2015, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of KISS visiting the high school, a monument was put up to celebrate the historic moment.
The monument stands eight feet tall, displaying pictures of that memorable day.
“With the monument and the KISStory Tour, it’s a touch tone for both KISS fans and rock and roll fans nationwide.”
Neff is the guide for a two-and-a-half mile KISStory tour, reliving the moment that happened forty years ago, with visitors form all over the world.
“They stand in the gym in Cadillac High, they stand in front of this monument, and they say to me, this is one of the few places on earth where we can feel rock and roll.”
