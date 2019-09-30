When you think Pure Michigan, your mind might automatically go to all of the natural beauty our state has to offer; and some of the many things you can do outdoors.
In Battle Creek, it’s no different.
Lying within the 85 acres of the beautiful Leila Arboretum, the Fantasy Forest makes up just one acre of the space.
It’s an area filled with wizards, castles, dragons and other mythical creatures, in the form of tree sculptures.
Katy Avery is the Education Manager at the arboretum and filled TV5 in on how the exhibit came about.
“It used to be a grove of about 150 ash trees. Unfortunately, in Michigan we have an issue with the Emerald Ash Borer, which is an invasive insect. It killed off our trees unfortunately. And again, we are a museum of trees, so instead of just cutting those trees down and getting rid of them, what we decided to do was transform them into a unique and inviting space. Not only for the public to enjoy the artworks, but also to serve as an educational opportunity to speak of invasive species,” Avery explained.
The sculptures were crafted by people all over the country, and the State of Michigan.
And if the statues aren’t enough, Katy says there is something else that might interest you.
“We do a number of festivals throughout the year, including Leilapalooza music festival. That’s an all-day outdoor music festival where we have a total of six stages throughout our property, two of which are right on the stage here at Fantasy Forest. Additionally, we have a Michigan Metal Fest which again is an all-day heavy metal music festival. And several other musical events, including the Believe in Battle Creek free concert series that occurs on Thursday nights in August, here in this space,” Katy explained.
So, if you’re looking for a truly unique outdoor experience, chat with the Wizard of Leila, at the Leila Arboretum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.