Outdoor activities are king in the State of Michigan, and Battle Creek has just what you’re looking for in its Linear Path.
If you travel that path in downtown Cereal City, you’ll find some historic monuments along the way.
One of the historic monuments is the nation’s largest monument to the Underground Railroad. The design of the monument depicts Harriet Tubman, along with Erastus and Sarah Hussey, two local conductors along the route who helped a group of runaway slaves to safety.
The monument was built by and placed on the grounds of the Kellogg Foundation where the Hussey’s home used to reside.
And along with the Hussey’s, Tubman’s work was also significant.
“She made 19 different trips down south and back herself, and brought back over 300 people traveling with her,” said Alicia Shaver, with the Kellogg House & Underground Railroad.
Further down the path you’ll find the house of WK Kellogg. Built in the early 1900s, the house of Kellogg’s founder was moved in 1990 to its current location, just across the river from the Kellogg Foundation.
Moving an entire house was no small task, closing roads, and even forcing the city to take down street signs and power lines.
And while the house itself isn’t open to the public, you can still enjoy the beautiful grounds where it currently sits.
“While the house isn’t open to the public, the grounds are open year-round. In the spring time there’s a tulip garden that has 12,000 bulbs, it’s beautiful to visit and have pictures. Also, the river and rocks during the fall, it’s beautiful as the colors change. And during the Christmas Festival of Lights, there’s several different exhibits you can visit as well,” Shaver explained.
Just across the street from the famous Linear Path you’ll find a monument dedicated to one of the more famous abolitionists in the1800s, none other than Sojourner Truth.
Dedicated in 1999, the impressive 12-foot tall statue depicts the renown abolitionist giving a speech, one of her most well-known skills. In addition to some of her famous quotes, the monument also features something even more unique.
“Because Sojourner Truth was born as a slave, it was illegal for her to learn how to read or write. However, a local high school student had an autograph book that she asked Sojourner Truth to sign, so we do have one example of her signature that was left behind,” explained Kimber Thompson with the Calhoun County Visitors Bureau.
And those are just a few of the stops along the Linear Trail in Battle Creek.
