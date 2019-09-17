Every Saturday more than one hundred cars make their way to Merritt Speedway in Lake City.
“We have late models, pro stocks, factory stocks, lightening sprints,” said owner Michael Blackmer.
Blackmer says the race track has been around since the 60s.
“Cadillac used to have a dirt track back in the 1960s and it was at the fairgrounds. And when they closed they built this, and it was just a cornfield. They started it out and took the corn out and made the track, and the rest is history,” Blackmer explained.
Today the track serves as a popular entertainment venue for families and racers.
An estimated 6,000 people come out to Merritt Speedway to witness one of a kind racing on one of Michigan’s best dirt tracks.
“There’s twelve dirt tracks in Michigan and we call ourselves Michigan’s premiere dirt track,” Blackmer said.
It’s also the starting ground for many professional racers.
“A lot of champions that have been through here have even made it up to NASCAR,” Blackmer said.
Whether you’re in it to win it, or simply there for all the fun, Merritt Speedway is the place to be.
“We are here to entertain people and they come here, they pay their ticket. I think if you want to be entertained, Merritt Speedway is where you come,” Blackmer told TV5.
